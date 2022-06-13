Dangerous heat today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We should see clouds break and the sun start to come out. It’s going to be a very hot and humid afternoon. High temperatures will range from the low 90s in the north to the triple digits in the south. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for southern and eastern parts of the region from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Feels-like temperatures will be in the 100s across most of the region today, so make sure you’re staying hydrated and keeping an eye on kids, the elderly, and pets!

There’s a slight chance we could see a few thunderstorms slide through northern South Dakota overnight. Some of those storms could have some gusty wind and hail. Otherwise, should be quiet and very warm with lows dipping into the 70s. It looks like highs will cool off a bit heading into the middle of the week with highs falling into the upper 80s Tuesday and low 80s by Wednesday. We may see a few showers and storms roll through Tuesday night into Wednesday.

I hope you like the heat, because that will be building back in heading into the weekend. Highs will be in the 90s by then across most of the region with the possibility of triple digit high temperatures out to the west! It doesn’t look like we’ll cool off much heading into next week, either. Highs by then look to remain in the 90s.

