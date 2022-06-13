Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Dangerous heat today

Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We should see clouds break and the sun start to come out. It’s going to be a very hot and humid afternoon. High temperatures will range from the low 90s in the north to the triple digits in the south. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for southern and eastern parts of the region from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Feels-like temperatures will be in the 100s across most of the region today, so make sure you’re staying hydrated and keeping an eye on kids, the elderly, and pets!

There’s a slight chance we could see a few thunderstorms slide through northern South Dakota overnight. Some of those storms could have some gusty wind and hail. Otherwise, should be quiet and very warm with lows dipping into the 70s. It looks like highs will cool off a bit heading into the middle of the week with highs falling into the upper 80s Tuesday and low 80s by Wednesday. We may see a few showers and storms roll through Tuesday night into Wednesday.

I hope you like the heat, because that will be building back in heading into the weekend. Highs will be in the 90s by then across most of the region with the possibility of triple digit high temperatures out to the west! It doesn’t look like we’ll cool off much heading into next week, either. Highs by then look to remain in the 90s.

Dakota News Now weather page

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Second anonymous letter from Correctional Officers says little has changed
Second anonymous letter from South Dakota Correctional Officer says little has changed
The wing of a plane that experienced landing problems at the Sioux Falls airfield on June 10,...
Another plane experiences rough landing at Sioux Falls airfield
FILE - Washington Football Team's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio looks over the field...
Jack Del Rio fined $100K for comments about Capitol riot
The nationwide average for a gallon of gas ticked just above $5 on Saturday, according to auto...
Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher

Latest News

James Johnson, left, and Derek Smith were among the 31 people arrested in Idaho on June 11 for...
Two Sioux Falls men among 31 arrested on riot charges in Idaho
Lightning taken near Shenandoah.
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorms expected through Sunrise Monday
2022 Lewis & Clark Classic Semifinals
Seven years after captaining the Sioux Falls to the Clark Cup, O'Connor will play for the...
Stampede alum O'Connor to play for Stanley Cup