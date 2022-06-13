Avera Medical Minute
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents

The decimal point error took gas station management three hours to fix. (KOVR, SAC_G_D, INSTAGRAM, CNN)
By KOVR Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KOVR) - People at one California gas station were calling friends and family to fill up fast when an error on the pumps had gas selling for just 69 cents a gallon.

A glitch at a Shell gas station in Rancho Cordova gave Darryl Surita a sweet deal Thursday. He was able to fill his tank for just 69 cents a gallon.

“I looked at the numbers, and I seen it was 69 cents a gallon... I hit that button, it started pumping and the dollar sign just stayed low,” Darryl Surita said.

He posted the incredible error to his Instagram page, and word got out fast, with family and friends all getting phone calls.

“It was crazy. It turned into a circus within a matter of minutes,” said Eddie Surita, who filled his tank for $14.

“I started looking around, and everybody had a smile. Everybody had a big smile, and they kinda were not looking at you in your eyes,” Darryl Surita said.

Somehow, the decimal point in the advertised price was mistakenly moved. Instead of $6.99 a gallon for premium, it became 69 cents a gallon.

“I’ve never seen gas this price in my lifetime. Could you imagine that? This is history right here,” Darryl Surita said.

The mistake took gas station management three hours to fix.

The last time gas prices were an average of 69 cents a gallon was 44 years ago in 1978.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

