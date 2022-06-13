FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorms expected through Sunrise Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Strong to severe thunderstorms are in the cards for our area heading into the overnight hours.

9:10 PM UPDATE: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for the counties in blue until 3 AM central time. This includes Pierre, Huron, Mitchell, Winner, Chamberlain, Redfield, Watertown, Lake Andes and surrounding areas. This does not include Sioux Falls, Yankton, Brookings or Worthington.

Severe Weather Watches as of 9:10 PM (Dakota News Now)

