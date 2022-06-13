The Link helped thousands with sobering, addiction, and crisis stabilization services

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Link community triage center has helped thousands in its first year of operation.

With more than 4,000 triage encounters, and service to 1,400 unique individuals, The Link Board and staff call the first year of operations a great success but say there is a need to reach even more people in the community, according to a press release.

“Thanks to the dedicated and professional team at The Link we have already seen many lives positively impacted,” said Bill Earley, Executive Director of The Link. “However, we know there are many more residents in need of The Link’s services. We’re here to serve and we want to help.”

The Link—located downtown at the corner of Eighth Street and N. Dakota Avenue—provides 24/7 access and services for individuals 18-and-older experiencing sobering, addiction management, and behavioral health crisis needs. The Link connects these individuals to support services that will help them thrive. Services offered include observation for individuals who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol, withdrawal management for individuals experiencing withdrawal symptoms, and crisis stabilization for individuals experiencing a nonviolent mental health crisis.

While The Link opened in June 2021, the concept for the triage center is more than a decade in the making. The Link features an innovative public-private partnership between the City of Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County, Avera Health, and Sanford Health. Efforts from the founding partners along with additional community investors, stakeholders, and others laid the groundwork and provided the financial backing to bring the project to reality.

“Together, we have accomplished so much for the community within the past year at The Link,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken, chair of The Link Board of Directors. “It’s incredible to hear the stories from patients whose lives have been changed because of the impactful work happening at The Link. The need for mental health and addiction services is greater than ever in Sioux Falls, and our work to serve those needs will not rest.”

Avera is the contracted service provider for The Link, with a team that includes advanced practice providers, nurses, behavioral health and addiction counselors, and case management. Along with providing a safe place for people to access immediate treatment, The Link works collaboratively with other agencies in the community to assist people with aftercare services.

Residents needing support for issues related to addiction, sobering, and mental health can connect with The Link in person at 132 North Dakota Avenue or by calling 605-275-1000. Visit LinkSF.org for more information.

