Matters of the State: SD Primary, Inflation and RC flood anniversary

Matters of State is our weekly in-depth look at politics impacting viewers in our region.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this edition of Matters of the state, Brian Allen and Austin Goss recap the results of the South Dakota Primary.

We also look ahead to the November Midterm election and sit down with a nationally renowned economist from Creighton University to discuss inflation, rising gas prices and supply chain issues.

Rapid City affiliate KOTA talks with survivors for the 50th anniversary of the 1972 flood.

