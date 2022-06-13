Police: Man assaulted with drill bit in Heritage park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man faces charges after he assaulted another with a drill bit.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says in Heritage park around 7 a.m. on Sunday, a man was assaulted by someone he knew in an unprovoked attack. The suspect used a drill bit and stabbed the victim several times in the head. A park officer ended up separating the two, and the suspect left. Police were able to find the suspect shortly after. The victim went to the hospital with injuries that were deemed non-life-threatening.

Officials say the suspect, 32-year-old Madit Mogndal from Sioux Falls, was charged with Aggravated Assault and Driving Revoked.

