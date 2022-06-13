Avera Medical Minute
Police: Victim surrenders keys after threatened by gun in Sioux Falls

(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after a woman was robbed at gunpoint near an apartment building.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Saturday, around 8:45 p.m., a woman had returned to an apartment complex in northwest Sioux Falls. She just left her vehicle and was walking toward the building when a car pulled up and a person pointed a gun at her. The suspect asked for her car keys. The victim gave the suspects the wrong keys and she ran inside. The suspects then tried to get into her car, but they couldn’t, so they drove away.

The suspects have not been found.

