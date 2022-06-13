Avera Medical Minute
Rapid City hotel owners sued by a relative over media post

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - The owners of Rapid City hotel are facing a lawsuit over a social media post by one of them that promised to ban Native Americans from the property.

The lawsuit comes from a shareholder who happens to be a relative of the family that owns the Gateway Hotel. Judson Uhre recently filed a lawsuit in Pennington County against his mother, Connie Uhre, and his brothers, Nick and Chad Uhre, as well as the company that operates the hotel, Retsel Corporation. Judson is alleging a breach of fiduciary duty, shareholder oppression, and interference in the hotel’s operation.

