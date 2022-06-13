SFSD and Pepper Entertainment ‘Amp Up’ public high school guitar program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new addition to the Fine Arts program gives Sioux Falls students the option to attend a guitar class.

Beginning in Fall 2022, students at all four public high schools will benefit from a new partnership. For the first time in recent history, the School District is offering a guitar class as part of its Fine Arts program, according to a press release. The new course was announced this Spring and 145 students are currently enrolled.

During a School Board Meeting on June 13, Superintendent Dr. Jane Stavem will announce Pepper Entertainment as a partner, and Lincoln High School student and musician Jack Simpson will be on hand to perform on the guitar.

Pepper Entertainment is adding sustainability and a bit of stardom to the course. In conjunction with the National Foundation, Pepper will donate $1.00 from each ticket sold from all Sioux Falls concerts promoted through the end of 2023.

President & CEO Jered Johnson remarks, “I’ve always wanted to create a charitable component to the Pepper brand. Having attended Sioux Falls Public Schools, I’m honored to participate in the program and help kids pursue their dream of music.”

Pepper Entertainment also will work to secure school visits from professional musicians, like Kory Van Sickle from Kory & the Fireflies, who are in Sioux Falls for their performances. Students can now meet, learn from, and “jam” with artists from all music genres.

The goal is to connect students to the real-world applications of their courses and to encourage them to explore future career paths in the music industry. The coursework covers a broad range of topics needed to put together an unforgettable performance including marketing, mixing music, stage design, and lighting.

