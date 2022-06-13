Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

SFSD and Pepper Entertainment ‘Amp Up’ public high school guitar program

Pepper Entertainment partners with the SFSD
Pepper Entertainment partners with the SFSD(Sioux Falls School District)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new addition to the Fine Arts program gives Sioux Falls students the option to attend a guitar class.

Beginning in Fall 2022, students at all four public high schools will benefit from a new partnership. For the first time in recent history, the School District is offering a guitar class as part of its Fine Arts program, according to a press release. The new course was announced this Spring and 145 students are currently enrolled.

During a School Board Meeting on June 13, Superintendent Dr. Jane Stavem will announce Pepper Entertainment as a partner, and Lincoln High School student and musician Jack Simpson will be on hand to perform on the guitar.

Pepper Entertainment is adding sustainability and a bit of stardom to the course. In conjunction with the National Foundation, Pepper will donate $1.00 from each ticket sold from all Sioux Falls concerts promoted through the end of 2023.

President & CEO Jered Johnson remarks, “I’ve always wanted to create a charitable component to the Pepper brand. Having attended Sioux Falls Public Schools, I’m honored to participate in the program and help kids pursue their dream of music.”

Pepper Entertainment also will work to secure school visits from professional musicians, like Kory Van Sickle from Kory & the Fireflies, who are in Sioux Falls for their performances. Students can now meet, learn from, and “jam” with artists from all music genres.

The goal is to connect students to the real-world applications of their courses and to encourage them to explore future career paths in the music industry. The coursework covers a broad range of topics needed to put together an unforgettable performance including marketing, mixing music, stage design, and lighting.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Second anonymous letter from Correctional Officers says little has changed
Second anonymous letter from South Dakota Correctional Officer says little has changed
The wing of a plane that experienced landing problems at the Sioux Falls airfield on June 10,...
Another plane experiences rough landing at Sioux Falls airfield
Authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho...
Two Sioux Falls men among 31 arrested on riot charges in Idaho
FILE - Washington Football Team's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio looks over the field...
Jack Del Rio fined $100K for comments about Capitol riot

Latest News

Lower Humidity by Tuesday Afternoon
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
west central electric outage map 061322
Additional crews help repair west-central storm damage and power outage
ICOM and Avera in Aberdeen have partnered to train 12 medical students each year
Avera training future physicians in rural areas
The Counseling Cafe
As therapist availability shrinks, a new cafe offers a safe space to seek help