Stampede alum Logan O’Connor playing for Stanley Cup seven years after raising Clark Cup

By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DENVER, CO (Dakota News Now) - Seven years ago Logan O’Connor got to raise the Clark Cup as captain of the USHL Champion Sioux Falls Stampede

In a few weeks he hopes to raise another, slightly bigger, championship cup with the Colorado Avalanche.

Logan played two seasons for the Stampede from 2013 through 2015, scoring 19 goals and 27 assists. He tallied six goals and four assists during the Herd’s Cup run in 2015. He’d go on to play three seasons at the University of Denver and win a national championship before joining the Avalanche organization.

After playing parts of the last three seasons, this was O’Connor’s first full year with the Avalanche, seeing him score eight goals and 16 assists. He’s got a goal and two assists thus far in the playoffs as a third and fourth liner, helping the Avalanche reach the Stanley Cup Final where he can complete quite the championship trifecta.

You can watch O’Connor’s Avalanche play two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay on Wednesday in game one of the Stanley Cup Final from Denver. All games will start at 7:00 PM and be televised live on KSFY.

Colorado faces Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup Final on KSFY.
Colorado faces Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup Final on KSFY.(Dakota News Now)

