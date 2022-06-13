Avera Medical Minute
As therapist availability shrinks, a new cafe offers a safe space to seek help

The Counseling Cafe
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the American Psychological Association, many seeking therapy are turned away or face longer waitlists due to the high demand.

“There’s a lapse of time where individuals just stayed very to themselves and very connected to screens and social and all that stuff, and now we’re starting to see where people are struggling with anxiety and depression to get out there again,” Hofman said.

The Counseling Cafe opened to help create more options for therapy.

For more on this story, visit SiouxFalls.Business.

