Yankton & Tabor win thrillers to reach Lewis & Clark Classic championship

Tournament host Yankton Post 12 would go on to win tournament for the first time since 2016
Semifinal & Championship Sunday at the 2022 Lewis & Clark Legion Baseball Classic
Semifinal & Championship Sunday at the 2022 Lewis & Clark Legion Baseball Classic(Dakota News Now)
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Semifinal and championship Sunday at the Lewis & Clark Classic in Yankton at Riverside Field was an all-South Dakota affair with four area legion teams (Yankton, Brandon Valley, Dell Rapids & Tabor) in the mix.

And each semifinal game was full of big bats and late inning drama.

Click on the video viewer to see highlights from:

-Yankton Post 12′s 7-5 victory over Dell Rapids

-Tabor Post 183′s comeback win over Brandon Valley

The championship of the tournament would be a bit anticlimactic with Yankton handily beating Tabor 14-2. It’s the first time since 2016 that the Lewis & Clark Classic hosts have won it.

