Aberdeen Community Foundations hosts Downtown Art Project

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Anyone who walks down Main Street in Aberdeen might notice some wildlife-themed art displayed in the windows of local businesses.

Those pieces are part of the Aberdeen Area Community Foundation’s Downtown Art Project.

Out of 32 entries this year, 12 art pieces were selected to be displayed downtown.

”It’s really an opportunity to vitalize the downtown area, and also give a platform for local artists to show and display their work and provide visibility for them in the local area and community,” said Alexis Doerr, the project director.

The theme for this year’s competition was ‘Wildlife and Wildflowers of South Dakota.’

“The theme was kind of a way to provide a lot of room for interpretation for artists. Whether they had an interest in wildlife or wildflowers, they could represent that realistically or non-objective. We thought it provided enough room for them creatively,” said Doerr.

The artists could interpret that theme on any medium they wanted.

”A lot of them are artists of all ranges interested in digital art, traditional art, photography, so that’s really great. Different mediums are highlighted as well,” said Doerr.

One of the art pieces is a collage from the Aspire Creative Expressions group. Jill Trego-Craft said her piece in the collage, called Bonnie, became much more sentimental to her over time. She used magazine clippings to make a cardinal, which is the animal her grandmother loved.

”It’s actually named after my grandma, who died about three months after I made it,” said Trego-Craft.

The Creative Expressions group will be selling some of their artwork at the Arts in the Park event on June 18th and 19th.

The Community Foundation will choose the top three artists to be awarded cash prizes. The funding is provided by the Knight Foundation.

Members of the board hope to continue the project for years to come.

”We do have enough funding to go forward for several more years. We would look to possibly re-up the grant at that point and continue on if it’s successful,” said Community Foundation Chairman Heath Johnson.

Doerr, who is also a lecturer of art at Northern State University, said she’s excited to see local artists get the chance to show off their talents.

“To me, it’s really exciting to have a community project that is showing that support. Seeing the artists being interested and engaging with them and seeing how excited they are about the opportunity to show their work, it’s really awesome and rewarding to see that,” said Doerr.

Voting for the People’s Choice Award in the Downtown Art Project is open through June 15th.

The Aberdeen Area Community Foundation has funding available for other art projects available by applying here.

