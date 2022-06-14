Attorney General asks Biden administration to withdraw SNAP funding policy

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Attorney General signed a letter to the Biden administration asking them to withdraw the federal directive aimed to prohibit discrimination against students based on their sex.

In May, the USDA announced an initiative to “interpret the prohibition on discrimination based on sex” found in a number of federal programs - including Title IX, the SNAP program, and the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008, to include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Earlier this month, Gov. Noem claimed she would sue the Biden administration over this move.

On June 14, Timothy Bormann was one of twenty Attorneys General who signed the letter asking Biden to withdraw the federal directive.

Below is an image of the letter that was sent to the Biden administration.

SD Attorney General letter to Biden on withholding SNAP from schools that discriminate against gender identity and sexual orientation. (Timothy Bormann)

