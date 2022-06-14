Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Attorney General asks Biden administration to withdraw SNAP funding policy

(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Attorney General signed a letter to the Biden administration asking them to withdraw the federal directive aimed to prohibit discrimination against students based on their sex.

In May, the USDA announced an initiative to “interpret the prohibition on discrimination based on sex” found in a number of federal programs - including Title IX, the SNAP program, and the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008, to include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Earlier this month, Gov. Noem claimed she would sue the Biden administration over this move.

On June 14, Timothy Bormann was one of twenty Attorneys General who signed the letter asking Biden to withdraw the federal directive.

Below is an image of the letter that was sent to the Biden administration.

SD Attorney General letter to Biden on withholding SNAP from schools that discriminate against...
SD Attorney General letter to Biden on withholding SNAP from schools that discriminate against gender identity and sexual orientation.(Timothy Bormann)

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho...
Two Sioux Falls men among 31 arrested on riot charges in Idaho
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
File image
Avera data security issue leaks sensitive information- SSNs, medical codes, addresses
Police: Victim surrenders keys after threatened with gun in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Mosquito
Sioux Falls will exterminate mosquitoes Tuesday evening- weather permitting
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Doctor
Sioux Falls community health status report, plans for improvement released
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators say a vehicle she was sitting ran her over...
UPDATE: Names released from Pickstown two-vehicle fatal crash