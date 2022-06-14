Berg made his final throws for Northern very memorable

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Watertown’s Tanner Berg is a national champion in Track and Field. He’s the 8th athlete at Northern in the school’s history to win an individual national title.

But it comes as no surprise. He went into the National Track and Field meet in Michigan as the #1 seed in the Hammer Throw. And by the time he got to his last throw, he knew that a national championship was about to happen.

So what was it like, getting ready for that very last throw in his college career? Tanner says, “In the last the kid in second place scratched his last throw so like I knew I had won before I even took my last throw and that was probably my favorite throw feeling-wise out of my last 5 years. It didn’t go as far as I would have liked it to, I mean it went far but just the feeling that I was a national champion and I was throwing my last college throw was pretty great.”

The Watertown native is done competing collegiately. But he has the Olympics in his sights now. We’ll have more on Tanner soon as our Karl’s TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week.

