Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Berg made his final throws for Northern very memorable

Watertown native wins Hammer Throw National Title
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Watertown’s Tanner Berg is a national champion in Track and Field. He’s the 8th athlete at Northern in the school’s history to win an individual national title.

But it comes as no surprise. He went into the National Track and Field meet in Michigan as the #1 seed in the Hammer Throw. And by the time he got to his last throw, he knew that a national championship was about to happen.

So what was it like, getting ready for that very last throw in his college career? Tanner says, “In the last the kid in second place scratched his last throw so like I knew I had won before I even took my last throw and that was probably my favorite throw feeling-wise out of my last 5 years. It didn’t go as far as I would have liked it to, I mean it went far but just the feeling that I was a national champion and I was throwing my last college throw was pretty great.”

The Watertown native is done competing collegiately. But he has the Olympics in his sights now. We’ll have more on Tanner soon as our Karl’s TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Second anonymous letter from Correctional Officers says little has changed
Second anonymous letter from South Dakota Correctional Officer says little has changed
Authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho...
Two Sioux Falls men among 31 arrested on riot charges in Idaho
The wing of a plane that experienced landing problems at the Sioux Falls airfield on June 10,...
Another plane experiences rough landing at Sioux Falls airfield
FILE - Washington Football Team's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio looks over the field...
Jack Del Rio fined $100K for comments about Capitol riot

Latest News

Pankonen brings relief in State Championship for Dell Rapids
Pankonen was a warrior for Quarriers at State Baseball Tourney
Cousins goes back to school to learn new system for Vikings
Cousins has plenty to learn with Vikings new system
Big night of firsts at Huset's Speedway Sunday night
A night of firsts at Huset’s Speedway Sunday night
Big night of firsts at Huset's Speedway Sunday night
Big night of firsts at Huset's Speedway