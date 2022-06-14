Community celebrates restoration of Tuthill House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was an uncertain future for the Tuthill House here in Sioux Falls but through fundraising efforts they were able to restore the property and have an open house today.

You’ll recall, the Sioux falls Parks and Rec board declared the house surplus in 2020.

Margaret Blomberg and Kathy English have long lived in the Tuthill neighborhood. When they heard the house would be demolished, they knew they had to do something.

“We decided that this was a landmark that needed to be restored and saved for future generations. Everywhere we’ve gone when we’ve been doing this project, people have a story to tell, a memory to share about their time here in the park,” said Kathy English, Co-chairmen for the Tuthill House restoration project.

City councilor, Greg Neitzert was part of the council that was tasked with deciding the home’s fate.

“It was brought to the city council to vote on to surplus the property, which would have allowed the demolition, but we had an outpouring of support and concerned neighbors and people that had been married and had reunions and had a lot of fond memories that said, let’s save this house. We had that message loud and clear, so the city council decided not to go forward with the demolition,” said Greg Neitzert. City councilor Northwest district

But the funds wouldn’t come from the city’s budget, but instead the pockets of those who supported the cause.

“So, we started private fundraising efforts, these are all private dollars that went into restoring this. We initially got a bid for what the city wanted,” said Kathy English, Co-chairmen for the Tuthill House restoration project.

The effort raised about 300,000 dollars and it all culminated today with a thank you to those who made it possible.

“This was an invitation for the donors today and just to show them what we did because some of them hadn’t been in here before and so just to show them how grateful we were for their contribution,” said Margaret Blomberg, Co-chairmen for the Tuthill House restoration project.

Public open houses will be held on Tuesday, June 14th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. As well as Wednesday, June 15th from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

