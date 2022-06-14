Avera Medical Minute
Cousins has plenty to learn with Vikings new system

Vikes QB is going back to school with new coaching staff
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN(Dakota News Now) -NFL teams are getting a first look at what next season could be like at Organized Team Activities and then mini-camps. And for the Vikings it means a new head coach and General Manager. And we already heard from Dalvin Cook how excited he is about the changes and learning new ways of doing things...

How does the signal-caller Kirk Cousins feel about it learning a brand new system with lots of new terminology? ”You’re asking questions, you’re spending time studying. For me it’s been a lot of time on flash cards just trying to memorize plays and terms and formations and protections. And just the rules around all those things so that it becomes instinctual and you feel like an 8th grader in school studying for a quiz in school the next day with the way that you go home and study but that’s really what it does take to be able to come out here on the practice field and play instinctually,” says the Vikings Quarterback.

Cousins also signed a $35 million dollar extension for next year, so he’s the guy. His stats have been great in recent years. Now it’s a matter of winning important games for this team to be a contender.

I do think it will be an improved offense under head coach Kevin O’Connell.

