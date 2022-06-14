Hate groups in South Dakota: organization says four groups in state, many across midwest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The reaction of two south Dakotans arrested with others for planned riots in Idaho at a Pride event hits home for Taneeza Islam, executive director of South Dakota Voices for peace, an organization supporting any marginalized group.

“A white supremacist doesn’t have to feel like, oh, I have to kill everybody because I’m the dominating force,” said Islam.

She says racism can start with the belief that grows.

“We need to start taking these little actions that we hear, stereotypes, biased acts, jokes, very seriously because that is part of this continuum,” said Islam.

There are documented hate groups within a few hours’ drive and within seconds on the internet. Names include:

The National socialist German workers party.

The Global faith institute.

The remnant.

The great millstone.

“South Dakota has hate groups. There are general hate groups as they’re classified, and there are white supremacists,” said Islam.

Islam points to a hate map from the Southern Poverty Law Center, showing four hate groups in South Dakota. Some groups have done more than hold meetings.

Several South Dakotans discovered flyers attached to various objects such as candy or rice and delivered them to neighborhoods.

“We’re seeing these baggies of KKK recruitment flyers in their neighborhood,” said Islam.

She believes the recent stance against any divisive or uncomfortable curriculum by Governor Noem is stifling teachers from guiding essential conversations.

“They are afraid to talk about anything because they’re worried it will go against what the law in the state is what the executive order defines,” said Islam.

When we don’t talk about race, when we don’t talk about our history of racism, when we don’t talk about how discrimination occurs and how communities are impacted by that, we are creating an incubator for white supremacy in South Dakota.

