Names released from fatal bicycle/truck crash north of Brookings

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials released the names of the people involved in the bicycle accident involving a truck that happened north of Brookings on Thursday.

Authorities say a 53-year-old man from Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Preliminary crash information indicates Jean-Pierre Petit, 53, was riding his Krypton Argon 18-speed bicycle southbound along the fog line of Interstate 29 when he was struck by a southbound 2015 International straight truck. The cyclist, who was wearing a helmet, sustained life-threatening injuries and was eventually transported to a Sioux Falls hospital. He died there on Monday, June 13.

Mark Akkerman of Brandon, S.D., the 65-year-old driver of the truck, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. Charges are pending.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

