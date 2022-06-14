Names released from fatal bicycle/truck crash north of Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials released the names of the people involved in the bicycle accident involving a truck that happened north of Brookings on Thursday.

Authorities say a 53-year-old man from Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Preliminary crash information indicates Jean-Pierre Petit, 53, was riding his Krypton Argon 18-speed bicycle southbound along the fog line of Interstate 29 when he was struck by a southbound 2015 International straight truck. The cyclist, who was wearing a helmet, sustained life-threatening injuries and was eventually transported to a Sioux Falls hospital. He died there on Monday, June 13.

Mark Akkerman of Brandon, S.D., the 65-year-old driver of the truck, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. Charges are pending.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.