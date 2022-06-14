BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a night of firsts at Huset’s Speedway Sunday night for all three winners.

In the Late Model Street Stock division it was Corey Klaassen edging Mike Cheney in a photo finish win for his first win at Huset’s Speedway.

In the 305 Race Saver Sprints it was also win number one for Sam Henderson in Car #35.

And in the 410 Outlaw Sprints Australian Brook Tatnell hit the checkered flag for his first win at the track since 2006.

