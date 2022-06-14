Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

A night of firsts at Huset’s Speedway Sunday night

Klaassen, Henderson and Tatnell get first wins of season
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a night of firsts at Huset’s Speedway Sunday night for all three winners.

In the Late Model Street Stock division it was Corey Klaassen edging Mike Cheney in a photo finish win for his first win at Huset’s Speedway.

In the 305 Race Saver Sprints it was also win number one for Sam Henderson in Car #35.

And in the 410 Outlaw Sprints Australian Brook Tatnell hit the checkered flag for his first win at the track since 2006.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Second anonymous letter from Correctional Officers says little has changed
Second anonymous letter from South Dakota Correctional Officer says little has changed
Authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho...
Two Sioux Falls men among 31 arrested on riot charges in Idaho
The wing of a plane that experienced landing problems at the Sioux Falls airfield on June 10,...
Another plane experiences rough landing at Sioux Falls airfield
FILE - Washington Football Team's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio looks over the field...
Jack Del Rio fined $100K for comments about Capitol riot

Latest News

Pankonen brings relief in State Championship for Dell Rapids
Pankonen was a warrior for Quarriers at State Baseball Tourney
Watertown's Tanner Berg reflects on that final throw as he wins national championship for...
Berg made his final throws for Northern very memorable
Cousins goes back to school to learn new system for Vikings
Cousins has plenty to learn with Vikings new system
Big night of firsts at Huset's Speedway Sunday night
Big night of firsts at Huset's Speedway