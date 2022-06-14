Avera Medical Minute
Pierre home rendered unlivable with substantial fire damage

Rural Pierre House Fire
Rural Pierre House Fire(Dakota Radio Group News)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities reported a structure fire damaged a house northeast of Pierre, rendering it unlivable.

The Pierre Rural Volunteer Fire Department Chief, Doug Hinkle, said neighbors in Prairie Place were passing by the house when they saw smoke and called 911 around 7:15 p.m. Monday.

“The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire,” said Hinkle. “There were some people on scene with garden hose, kind of spraying water in the windows trying to help keep it in check until we got there, and then once we got there we deployed hose lines and started fighting the fire.”

Hinkle says some of the organizations providing mutual aid were called away, so he called other sources asking for manpower because of the hot, humid conditions.

“In the middle of the firefight, there was a second tone out for Pierre rescue squad. They had a boat incident over in Fort Pierre, they actually had to leave the scene,” said Hinkle. “So I called in Blunt and Onida for manpower and they both sent over a truck with about five people each, to assist becuase it was fairly warm, when you’re working in bunker gear it gets awful hot, so they come in, provided some manpower to kind of give my firefighters a break, and work on the fire and knock it down.”

Hinkle says there were some hot spots that were difficult to get to and extinguish. He says there were structures, vehicles, and a propane tank in the farmyard, but none of those were impacted by the fire.

“The structure is still standing but significant fire damage to the whole west side of the structure, and then smoke damage throughout the building. It’s not liveable right now,” said Hinkle.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Emergency crews were on the scene for approximately 7.5 hours. The Hughes County Sheriff’s Office and AMR ambulance service also responded to the scene.

