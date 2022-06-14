Avera Medical Minute
Police: 19-year-old entered hospital with gunshot wound

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are investigating after a teenager entered a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, a 19-year-old entered a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the torso. The injuries were deemed serious, but non-life-threatening.

Officers believe the shooting took place in an apartment located in northeast Sioux Falls. Since a gun was involved, a SWAT team was called in and a search warrant was issued to investigate the residence for cautionary reasons. Evidence was found, although police are not releasing the details of their findings since this case is still under investigation.

Authorities say no arrests have been made.

