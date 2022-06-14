Avera Medical Minute
Police: ‘No obvious trauma’ to body found in Big Sioux River

(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a body was found in the Big Sioux River.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the body was spotted Tuesday around 7 a.m. by someone taking a walk while on a break from work. Reports indicate the body was “hung up” on some rocks in the river in Fawick Park. Fire rescue responders were able to get the body out of the river.

Authorities say an autopsy to help determine what happened will be conducted after the male is identified. Clemens did say there were no signs of obvious trauma, and there is nothing suspicious surrounding this death that they know of so far.

This is an ongoing investigation. Dakota News Now will provide updates as they become available.

