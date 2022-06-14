Sioux Falls to exterminate mosquitoes Tuesday evening- weather permitting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If weather conditions permit, the City of Sioux Falls Health Department will be conducting the first spraying effort of the season for mosquitoes in targeted areas of Sioux Falls Tuesday evening.

According to a press release from the city, Sioux Falls Zones 7, 9, and 18 are scheduled for spraying this evening between 8:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. Please note that the City has redefined some of the zones; please review the interactive map on the Sioux Falls Health Department at SiouxFalls.Org/Spray to determine which zone you live in or if yours has changed.

Additionally, the Health Department will begin spraying the City bike trail one to two times a week in the morning between 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. or in the evening between 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

All spraying is subject to change due to weather conditions.

This targeted spray effort is being conducted in response to increased numbers of mosquito populations. The Sioux Falls Mosquito Control Program follows a phased-response guideline created by the CDC that is used to determine when spray events and other treatments are needed.

The City will be using the product Aqua Reslin for spray treatments. Products used by the City of Sioux Falls are designed to break down in the environment quickly and are used at very low concentrations. Aqua Reslin is a product approved for use by the EPA in residential areas for adult mosquito control.

People wanting to report local concerns on mosquitoes or standing water should leave this information on the automated Mosquito Reporting Hotline at 605-367-8799. To receive spray notifications via text message, text the word SPRAY to 888-777.

