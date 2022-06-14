SiouxFalls.Business Report: Amazon fulfillment center opening delayed, second Freddy’s location coming to Sioux Falls

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every Tuesday, you can find the SiouxFalls.Business report on Dakota News Now at 5 p.m. on KSFY.

This week, Jodi Schwan stopped by to talk about a delay in the opening of the Sioux Falls Amazon fulfillment center, as well as the second Freddy’s Steakburgers and Custard location coming to western Sioux Falls.

You can stay up to date with the latest business headlines by heading over to SiouxFalls.Business.

