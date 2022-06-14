Avera Medical Minute
T-Juanita Street Food and Cheladas grand opening in Sioux Falls Sunday

T-Juanita Street Food and Cheladas
T-Juanita Street Food and Cheladas(SiouxFalls.Business)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - T-Juanita Street Food and Cheladas is opening in Sioux Falls with a special performance and specialty foods.

The restaurant located at 702 E. Eighth St. will celebrate its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. Singer Jenni Lopez will take to the stage from 5 p.m. to close, and there will be special foods in addition to the regular menu.

For more information, visit SiouxFalls.Business.

