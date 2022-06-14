Union Gospel Mission Sioux Falls asks for help hydrating the homeless

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Though summer has barely begun, rising temperatures this month may affect the health and wellbeing of homeless men, women, and children on the streets, say officials at Union Gospel Mission.

With the recent heat wave and expected climbing temperatures, CEO Eric Weber is working to help the local homeless population survive the elements.

“Around 700 homeless people die of exposure to extreme cold and heat each year,” said Weber. “We want to make sure that doesn’t happen in our community.”

UGM staff provide bottled water to people when temperatures pose threats like dehydration, sunstroke, and other conditions.

“These health problems are a reality for our clients,” Weber said. “We plan to have water readily available in large tubs outside our building at 701 E. 8th Street for anyone to grab as they pass by.”

Other hot weather-related needs include ball caps, ibuprofen, sunburn relief, sunscreen, lip balm, foot powder, summer clothing, and shoes. Weber estimates the Mission provided more than 8,200 bottles of water to more than 1,000 individuals per week last summer.

“The community was incredibly generous last summer. This year we want to begin collecting water and other hot-weather essentials now, so we can say ‘YES, we can help’ every time,” said Weber.

Weber said during “heat advisory” days last summer, dozens of people came in seeking relief from the heat.

“Our clinic helped with headaches, heat exhaustion, asthma, sunburns, foot problems, and dehydration, and provided transportation to the hospital for those at severe risk,” said Weber. “We’ll be providing remedies and on-site education sessions this summer with the SDSU Nursing Program to help support our homeless neighbors on the streets all summer long.”

UGM accepts donations Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. -4:30 p.m. at the Main Office located at 701 E. 8th Street in Sioux Falls. Cash can be donated on the website link here.

“We’ll provide shelter, meals, medical assistance, and more for each person for around $18.70 per day. That’s a total cost of $6,582 for each person per year,” Weber said. “We urge the community to help us meet these critical needs so no one has to suffer.”

Learn more about our programs, services, and urgent needs at ugmsiouxfalls.com. For all additional questions contact us at office@ugmsiouxfalls.com or 605-334-6732.

