UPDATE: Names released from Pickstown two-vehicle fatal crash

A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators say a vehicle she was sitting ran her over...
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PICKSTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have released the names of the people involved in the two-vehicle fatal crash.

A Lake Andes woman has been identified as the person who died late Thursday night.

Preliminary crash information indicated that a 2012 Chrysler Town & County minivan was westbound on South Dakota Highway 46 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.

Officials report the 76-year-old driver of the minivan, Sandra Wade, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

All three male occupants of the pickup were injured. Gage Matzen of Tea, S.D., the 24-year-old driver, sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the Wagner hospital and later airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. The two passengers, ages 18 and 19, suffered minor injuries. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and seatbelt use by the passengers is under investigation.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

