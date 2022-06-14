Warm and Breezy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We still have a few thunderstorms rolling through parts of northern South Dakota this morning. A few severe thunderstorm warnings will be possible as these storms slide through with the main threats being some large hail and 60 mph wind gusts. Once the storms clear out, we’ll see clouds break and the wind pick up. Wind gusts between 30 and 35 mph will be possible. It will be a little cooler today with high temperatures in the 80s across most of the region. We could see a few showers and storms roll through tonight and linger into tomorrow morning. High Wednesday will be in the low 80s for most of us.

As we get toward the end of the week, the sunshine will be back and the temperatures will be on the rise again. Highs on Thursday will be in the 80s with sunshine and then on Friday we’ll get to the upper 80s east and the lower 90s west. This upcoming weekend will be another scorcher with highs getting into the 90s and even some triple digit heat, especially in central and western South Dakota.

Isolated storm chances will pop up next week as highs will be in the 80s to near 90.

