Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show

Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.(Wood County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A Texas woman was charged with a felony after spitting on a corpse at a funeral home during a viewing, arrest records show.

According to an arrest affidavit, Laurie Lynn Hinds, 51, walked into a funeral home in Tyler, Texas, on Nov. 29, walked straight up to the casket, and spit on the corpse.

A witness on the scene said Hinds had animosity toward the family of the person in the casket.

Tyler police obtained a warrant for Hinds’ arrest on Jan. 4.

Hinds was arrested June 5 and charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse. She posted a $2,500 bond the next day.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho...
Two Sioux Falls men among 31 arrested on riot charges in Idaho
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
File image
Avera data security issue leaks sensitive information- SSNs, medical codes, addresses
Police: Victim surrenders keys after threatened with gun in Sioux Falls

Latest News

T-Juanita Street Food and Cheladas
T-Juanita Street Food and Cheladas grand opening in Sioux Falls Sunday
A young boy fishes from a jetty, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Bal Harbour, Fla. More than 100...
Dangerous heat wave descends on parts of Midwest and South
Some Storms Return for Tonight
Austin Haskins and Phil Schreck's Tuesday Team Weather
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks to the Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in...
In a boost, McConnell backs Senate bipartisan gun deal
Imagen ilustrativa
Names released from fatal bicycle/truck crash north of Brookings