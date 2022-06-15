Art Maneuver event helps local artists from around Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Art Maneuver is an event showcasing local artists held on the second Thursday of each month behind Pho Quynh in Sioux Falls.

The event gives artists from around the area a chance to sell some of their items directly to customers.

“There will be plenty of artists from paintings to drawings, jewelry, and clothing, it will be a very social event,” CayCal Customz Owner Cayman Kihne said.

Cayman and her brother Jet have been attending the art maneuver for several months after starting their business CayCal Customz together in 2021.

“Me and my little brother had so many t-shirts so we put them on a flannel and a lot of people commented on them then we actually decided to start our business, and people seem to really love them,” Kihne said.

CayCal Customz like many of the other artists at tonight’s event prides itself on being unique.

“We added our names together and then put custom at the end cause everything here is one-of-a-kind,” CayCal Customz Co-Owner Jet Cal said.

The event is not just one that customers enjoy but one that artists look forward to on a monthly basis.

“It’s a super fun event I honestly did not know many people going into it and have become really good friends with a lot of them now,” Kihne said.

CayCal Customz will be one of several artists at Thursday’s ‘Art Maneuver’ running from 5 to 11 p.m. at 1108 West 12th Street in Sioux Falls.

