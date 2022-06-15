Avera Medical Minute
Blyleven likes this year’s Twins, but knows staying healthy is the key to success

Bert knows pitching and health are most important for Minnesota
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Former Twins pitcher and Hall-of Famer Bert Blyleven was in Sioux Falls at the Legends for Kids last week and we had a chance to talk some baseball with him. He’s not happy with how analytical the game has become or with how few innings the pitcher throw now adays.

But he does like the team the Twins have put on the field so far this season. Keeping them healthy will be a huge key. Bert says, ”You know it’s really 6 months of grueling baseball day in and day out and you want those guys healthy on the field. The Twins are off to a good start. I think they’ve done a great job with the pitching staff and they can go 4 or 5 innings and bring in all those great arms they have out in the bullpen, that’s the game that’s played today. Offensively I think I read last night that it’s the 14th time this year they’ve scored 8 or more runs in a ball game. So the offense is there, they just need to keep those guys on the field healthy, especially a guy like Buxton.”

Pitching will be the key moving forward for this team. Bert is enjoying retirement from the broadcast booth living in Fort Myers where the Twins have spring training and a single A team.

