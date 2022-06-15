Canaries glad to be back home against Gary Railcats

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries were glad to be back on their new-look home field Tuesday night when they hosted the Gary Railcats. And they showed why in the very first at-bat. Jabari Henry singled in the go-ahead run to make it 2-1 and Trey Michalczewski then blasted a 3-run bomb to make it 5-1. The lead stood until the 7th when the Railcats scored 3 to tie, 3 more in the 8th to take the lead and then added an insurance run in the 9th for the 9-5 final.

The same two teams play Wednesday night and again Thursday at noon at SF Stadium. The Birds are now 8-21 for the season.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.