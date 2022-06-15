Avera Medical Minute
COVID-19 Update: 3 dead, active cases increased

The state of Alaska reported on Friday 528 additional COVID-19 infections for the last two days...
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there have been three additional deaths since last Wednesday and the active cases have increased.

Officials report there are currently 52 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, and there have been three additional deaths since last week. One person was in the age range of 70-79, and the other two were 80 years or older. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota is now 2,931.

The majority of South Dakota’s counties have 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate, which means those communities are listed as having a “high” rate of contraction. Over the past week, there have been over 300 additional active COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 2,546. For a map of those counties, visit DOH.SD.Gov/COVID.

