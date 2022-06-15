Avera Medical Minute
Police: Increased reports of road rage incidents in Sioux Falls

(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported an increase in road rage incidents in Sioux Falls.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens reported a road rage incident that occurred in northwest Sioux Falls on Tuesday around 1 p.m. A driver wanted to go down a street but a few cars were blocking the road. The cars were honking at each other and gestures were exchanged, and until one driver in a red SUV brandished a gun, prompting the other motorists to drive away. No shots were fired.

Officer Clemens reminds citizens that escalating road rage incidents by engaging in rude gestures and honking will not help their situation, sometimes leading to worse incidents if someone chooses to use a weapon as the problem escalates. Clemens says to call the police if the situation is escalating to a potentially dangerous level.

