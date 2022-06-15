Rain Ending, Clouds Clearing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rain will continue to move to the north and east and clear out of our region this morning. After that, clouds will break and we should have plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s across the region. It will be a little breezy, especially to the north. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for parts of northern South Dakota from noon until 10 p.m. CDT. Wind gusts in that part of the region could be between 40 and 50 mph. Other areas, like around Aberdeen, could have 30 to 40 mph wind gusts today.

Sunshine and dry weather will stick around for the rest of the week as temperatures slowly begin to rise once again. We’ll be in the 80s for the middle of the week and then by this weekend temperatures will climb all the way into the 90s.

Due to the excessive heat beginning this weekend and continuing through early next week, those days will be deemed First Alert Weather Days. Some portions of central and western South Dakota will get to the triple digits and further east we’ll get to the 90s. Planning ahead, make sure if you’re going to be doing a lot of outdoor activities this weekend to be prepared.

Next week, chances for showers and thunderstorms will return and be rather isolated.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.