SF West hosts Brandon Valley at Harmodon Park

Legion Baseball at Harmodon Park
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -They played a single game Tuesday night at Harmodon Park as SF West Hosted Brandon Valley in legion baseball. Ty Peyton had the big hit with a 2-run triple and later scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0 Brandon Valley and they went on to win by the same margin 5-2.

Brandon Valley plays host to Renner Wednesday and SF West travels to Yankton.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Police: Victim surrenders keys after threatened with gun in Sioux Falls

