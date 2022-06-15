Avera Medical Minute
WalletHub: South Dakota one of lowest ranking states for racial equality in civic engagement

Inequality
Inequality(Markus Spiske)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the 2022 midterm election getting closer and 69% of black Americans registered to vote compared to 74.2% of white Americans, WalletHub released its report on the Best States for Racial Equality in Civic Engagement.

In order to determine which states have the most racial equality in civic engagement, WalletHub compared 48 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics. The data set compares the difference between white and black Americans in areas like the share of single-parent households, the volunteer rate, and voter registration.

On a scale where 1 is the most equal and 50 is the least equal, South Dakota ranked #48.

Source: WalletHub

WalletHub interviewed the Professor of Family Science at the University of Maryland-College Park, Dr. Mia Smith-Bynum asking her for solutions. She said the most effective way to promote civic knowledge and self-efficacy among youth belonging to racial minorities is with “K-12 education about civic knowledge and engagement.”

“Social studies and history instruction that include lesson plans describing people of color and members of marginalized communities engaged in our civic processes successfully are also critical to building civic knowledge and a sense that the civic process is for them personally,” said Dr. Smith-Bynum. “Families are another key source of teaching as parents and other adults can teach children about the ways their family and members of their community have participated in the civic process. These stories are part of the history of a given community of color and they serve as inspiration for the younger generations. Young people must understand the connection of their community to the past.”

To read the full interview and other interviews with professors on how to solve this issue, visit WalletHub.Com.

