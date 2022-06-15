Avera Medical Minute
UPDATE: Escaped Yankton inmate back in custody

Inmate Randall Heffner
Inmate Randall Heffner(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a state prison inmate who was placed on escape status earlier this month is back in custody.

Officials said inmate Randall Heffner turned himself into the Minnehaha County Jail on June 15. Heffner was placed on escape status when he left his work-release Jobsite in Yankton on June 3 without authorization and failed to return to the Yankton Community Work Center. Heffner is currently serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance and DWI third offense from Minnehaha County.

Failure to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

