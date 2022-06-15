UPDATE: Escaped Yankton inmate back in custody

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a state prison inmate who was placed on escape status earlier this month is back in custody.

Officials said inmate Randall Heffner turned himself into the Minnehaha County Jail on June 15. Heffner was placed on escape status when he left his work-release Jobsite in Yankton on June 3 without authorization and failed to return to the Yankton Community Work Center. Heffner is currently serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance and DWI third offense from Minnehaha County.

Failure to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

