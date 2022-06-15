Avera Medical Minute
Ways to combat elderly abuse in honor of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

World Elderly Abuse Awareness Day
World Elderly Abuse Awareness Day(Nani Chavez)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Office of the Attorney General released a statement saying they recognize World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and are asking all citizens to take a moment to learn about the resources available to combat the growing problem.

According to the release, there are three units available to help prevent elder abuse in the state including the Consumer Protection Division, the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, and Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation Unit. Officials say they need the community’s help in solving this issue- by reporting any suspicious persons who may be causing harm to the elderly.

The Consumer Protection Division handles Deceptive Trade Practice violations ranging from scams to credit card issues, door-to-door sales, and travel and identity theft issues. If you suspect a scam or fraud, call 1-800-300-1986 or 605-773-4400 or email consumerhelp@state.sd.us. For more information, visit Consumer.SD.Gov.

The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit handles investigations involving Medicaid and care within nursing homes. If you suspect an issue with a nursing home or Medicaid, contact the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at 1-888-497-3100.

The Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation Unit coordinates with local law enforcement prosecutors to investigate and prosecute physical abuse, emotional abuse, psychological abuse, sexual abuse, and financial exploitation. All victims must be over the age of 65. The Elder Abuse Unit received 797 referrals in 2021 alone.

You can also contact local law enforcement or the Department of Human Services at DakotaAtHome.Org or call 1-833-663-9673.

