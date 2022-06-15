Webster has another world champion in Logan Storley

WEBSTER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The town of Webster South Dakota now boasts of being home to a pair of Mixed Martial Arts world champions. While Brock Lesnar used brute force, fellow Bearcat Logan Storley has done it in a more cerebral way.

There’s another, somewhat unlikely, game Logan Storley draws from when preparing a fight plan in the octagon. “It’s just a chess match. I’m going to use my best tools where he’s lacking. That, to me, is really what fighting is about is finding out his weakness and exploiting it.” Storley says.

It’s an approach the Webster native knew he’d one day have to take. “When I was a senior in high school I knew was super serious about going and fighting. I knew I had the skills. But then, once you get it into it, and you start fighting better and better guys, it’s like holy (cow)! This is going to be really hard to become a world champion. Everyone is getting better. I’m better in those scrambles and wrestling positions than anyone else in the world.” Storley says.

Seven years after beginning his mixed martial arts career, Logan brought his wrestling skills and everything together in London last month to defeat Michael Page for Bellator’s Interim Welterweight Champion. “That’s grappling, that’s take down, that’s control. To control another human being, especially one of the best fighters at your weight class, that’s control. When they finally said my name it was just relief of getting it done.” Logan says.

Soon Storley’s camp will begin working toward his first title defense. Until then Logan’s next move... “Starting to sink in that it’s real. I started this journey seven years ago and finally got to the pinnacle.” Logan says.

...is to savor his victory.

