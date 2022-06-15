Avera Medical Minute
Wild Wednesday: Learning about the Red-tailed Boa

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Education Specialist Allison Gould from the Great Plains Zoo joined us to talk about Gemma the Red-tailed Boa. This boa constrictor can grow up to twelve feet long and is non-venomous. They do not need to eat often, but when they do, they constrict their prey through suffocation and swallow it whole.

