Wild Wednesday: Learning about the Red-tailed Boa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Education Specialist Allison Gould from the Great Plains Zoo joined us to talk about Gemma the Red-tailed Boa. This boa constrictor can grow up to twelve feet long and is non-venomous. They do not need to eat often, but when they do, they constrict their prey through suffocation and swallow it whole.

