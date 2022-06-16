2022 Hartford Jamboree Days events biggest year yet

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For Leah Johnson and Rob Dobbs organizing the Hartford Jamboree Days has become a yearly tradition.

“I just like being a part of the community. I like doing things for the community. It’s just enjoyable to be in a small town and keep a small-town feel with an event like this,” Jamboree Days Committee Vice President Rob Dobbs said.

Even with Johnson and Dobbs’s years of experience putting on an event like this is not as easy as people might think.

“This is something we start in October and ramp up all the way up to the event, normally May and June are our busier months, but at the end of the day you get to look back at your community and you know that everybody got to come out and have fun,” Jamboree Days committee President Leah Johnson said.

Thanks to the hard work of volunteers the annual Hartford Jamboree Days has become a staple of the town since the event first began over 40 years ago.

“It started back in 1976 with one of our committee members’ moms calling it ‘Virginia Games’. It then went to ‘Crazy Days’. Then in 1989 it changed to Jamboree Days and it has stayed Jamboree Days since then,” Johnson said.

With car shows, money-filled sand pits, live music, and even a parade there is plenty for people to enjoy at the Jamboree Days.

“We’ve added many events many items over the years a lot of things for the kids to the inflatables to the Mr. Twister balloon animals to the face painting,” Dobbs said.

For a full schedule of events click here.

