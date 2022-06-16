American Harp Society to hold 44th annual conference in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The American Harp Society will host its 44th national conference at various locations in Sioux Falls.

The American Harp Society national conference will be held from Wednesday, June 22 through Sunday, June 25 at the Washington Pavilion, First Congregational Church, and First Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, SD. The American Harp Society last held its national conference in Sioux Falls in 1978, according to a press release from the organization.

Tickets for the Wednesday through Friday evening concerts are $25 and are available online at HarpSociety.app.

● Wednesday, June 22, 7:30 pm: Israeli Chamber Project - Washington Pavilion, Mary Sommervold Hall, 301 S. Main, Sioux Falls

● Thursday, June 23, 7:30 pm: Choral & Harp Concert - First Lutheran Church, 327 S. Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls

● Friday, June 24, 7:30 pm: Military Band Harpists with Sioux Falls Municipal Band - Washington Pavilion, Mary Sommervold Hall, 301 S. Main, Sioux Falls

In addition to the many offerings for conference attendees, there are four concerts open to the public. On Wednesday evening, June 21 at 7:30 p.m., six members of the Israeli Chamber Project will present a varied program of chamber works with harp in the stunning Mary Sommervold Hall. A 7:00 p.m. pre-concert conversation will offer audience members an opportunity to learn more about this internationally renowned chamber group and their approach to chamber music including the harp.

A choral festival concert will take place on Thursday, June 22 at the First Lutheran Church, at 7:30 p.m. featuring local singers and instrumentalists, members of VocalEssence, and conductors Bradley Ellingboe, G. Phillip Shoultz III, and Russell Svenningsen collaborating in performances of music by Leonard Bernstein, Benjamin Britten, Bradley Ellingboe, and Ralph Vaughan Williams.

On Friday evening June 24 at 7:30 p.m. the Sioux Falls Municipal Band takes center stage in Mary Sommervold Hall with U.S. military harpists Master Sgt. Gréta K. Ásgeirsson, principal harpist with the US Air Force Concert Band; Staff Sergeant Grace Bauson of the United States Army Band; and Chief Musician Megan Sesma of the United States Coast Guard Band in a celebration concert of works for harp and band. Conductors include Christopher Unger, Christopher Hill, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jeffrey Spenner, from the United States Coast Guard Band.

Saturday evening Levitt at the Falls presents Joropo, a South American musical ensemble featuring harpist Angel Tolosa. The concert is free and open to the public at the Levitt at the Falls on Phillips Avenue.

