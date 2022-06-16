Birds lose to Gary 5-2 at SF Stadium as LaValley homers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Gavin LaValley blasted a home run and the Canaries took an early lead on Gary. But it didn’t last despite a solid effort from Neil Lang on the mound. The Railcats scored the next 5 runs and went on to win 5-2. The Canaries are now 8-22 for the season. The same two teams play at noon Thursday at SF Stadium.

