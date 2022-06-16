Avera Medical Minute
Brookings hires new coaches for Boys Basketball and Girls Volleyball

David Rohrbach is back in coaching after 2 months
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Brookings Bobcats will have a new boys basketball coach next year and it’s a familiar name. David Rohrbach, who coached the Aberdeen Christian boys to the state tournament each of the last 2 seasons and was with them for 8 seasons total, 7 as boys basketball coach. The Knights made the state championship game in 2021. It had to be a difficult decision to leave as the Knights return all of their starters for next season as well.

His resignation in April came as a surprise, but this makes plenty of sense. He was also Athletic Director for the Knights.

Brookings also hired Samantha Bush as the new volleyball coach. She played collegiately at Dakota State.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

