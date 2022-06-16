Brookings hires new coaches for Boys Basketball and Girls Volleyball

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Brookings Bobcats will have a new boys basketball coach next year and it’s a familiar name. David Rohrbach, who coached the Aberdeen Christian boys to the state tournament each of the last 2 seasons and was with them for 8 seasons total, 7 as boys basketball coach. The Knights made the state championship game in 2021. It had to be a difficult decision to leave as the Knights return all of their starters for next season as well.

His resignation in April came as a surprise, but this makes plenty of sense. He was also Athletic Director for the Knights.

Brookings also hired Samantha Bush as the new volleyball coach. She played collegiately at Dakota State.

