Castlewood making progress one month after tornado

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More than a month after a tornado damaged the town of Castlewood, the community looks much different.

Rebuilding efforts have been underway since the storm hit on May 12th, and the Community Foundation’s recovery fund is still receiving donations every day.

”We have large corporations and businesses sending funds. We have smaller businesses who have sponsored a Castlewood Day. We have alumni that have sent us funds from all across the country,” said Lois Wiarda, president of the Castlewood Community Foundation.

Those funds are being dispersed in two stages. Immediate need applications were due in June, but long-term need applications are open until July 15th.

Those applications can be found on the Community Foundation’s Facebook page, the Castlewood City website, or by stopping at either Citizens State Bank or First Premier Bank in Castlewood.

Wiarda says she’s confident they’ll reach their goal of raising at least $200,000.

”It is greatly appreciated. I had the opportunity to deliver immediate needs funds to some people already, and there were a lot of hugs and tears from people who appreciated the help,” said Wiarda.

The Castlewood school was heavily damaged from the tornado, leaving half of the building structurally unsound. The lunchroom, kitchen, elementary wing and old gym will not be open in time for the fall.

The other half of the building will be open for August, and the school is currently inthe process of securing mobile units to provide 12 extra classrooms on school property to make up for the lost space.

School officials say they might need financial aid outside of what insurance can provide to complete the repairs.

”We do feel that we’ll probably need some assistance, whether that’s from the state or from FEMA. We’ve got that process started and we’ve met with FEMA,” said Castlewood Superintendent Peter Books.

Four of the six damaged school buses can be repaired, and a new roof was put on the building this week. Construction on a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system started on Monday.

Right now, the priority for school officials is getting ready to make sure students can return to their school this fall.

”We really wanted to provide the best education we can with the circumstances that we have. We feel really good about our plan with the mobile classroom units, and then, of course, being in this building. As of now, our biggest priority is August 24th, first day of school, how is that going to look and what do we need to do to make it happen. We don’t have everything totally finalized, but I definitely feel more confident than I did back on May 13th,” said Books.

Books says it may be up to two years before the school is fully reopened.

