Fareway purchases property in Brandon

(KCRG)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fareway plans to construct a store in Brandon.

According to a press release from Fareway Stores, Inc., the organization has purchased an approximately 21,000-square-foot property on the NE corner of W. Holly Boulevard and Lancer Avenue in Brandon.

“Local residents may be familiar with Fareway, but we look forward to serving them with a full-service, neighborhood grocery store in Brandon,” said Fareway CEO, Reynolds W. Cramer.

“The City of Brandon is excited about the new businesses being brought to the Encore Park Development,” said Mayor Harry Buck. “The expansion of retail options, workforce housing for our residents, and new job opportunities in both the retail and industrial sectors are welcome additions to our community.”

The release says Fareway has full-service butcher counters; farm-fresh produce; low, competitive prices; and the highest level of customer service, including to-your-car carryout. Additionally, the location will also offer FastLanes, a self-service checkout option, and online shopping and curbside pick-up, available at Shop.Fareway.com.

“We think Fareway Meat and Grocery is a wonderful and exciting addition to the city of Brandon and the chosen location will be a perfect fit for the neighborhood and planned developments coming to Encore Park,” said Hegg Companies President/CEO, Paul Ode Hegg.

Fareway has started the public process and construction is planned to begin following area improvements.

