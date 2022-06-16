Avera Medical Minute
Jack’s Service in Madison looking to get back to work after damaging storm

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The road to recovery for many small businesses impacted by last month’s derecho in South Dakota continues to be a long one, especially for Jacks Service in Madison.

The auto repair shop was ravaged by the strong force winds which has since left employees there without work for over a month.

With the building currently considered not structurally sound, they’ve been unable to get repairs done in order to open back up.

In such a small town, the impact of its closure has been felt by many.

Photojournalist Dave Hauck shares how the business there is hoping to get back up and running all to better serve the community.

Jack's Service in Madison looking to get back to work after damaging storm
