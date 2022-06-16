Avera Medical Minute
Judge: Documents in Sanford child porn case should be made public

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks with reporters in Sioux Falls, S.D. The South Dakota Supreme Court Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 weighed whether to unseal a search warrant and affidavits in an investigation into billionaire banker-turned-philanthropist T. Denny Sanford for possible possession of child pornography. The court documents are sealed and refer only to “an implicated individual," and attorneys did not name Sanford as they made their arguments. However, one person briefed on the case by law enforcement told The Associated Press that the hearing involved Sanford and a legal effort by media organizations to unseal court records in the investigation. The person demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation.(Carson Walker | AP Photo/Carson Walker, File)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The judge denied T. Denny Sanford and his attorney’s letters to keep the documents from the child pornography case sealed from the public.

According to the motions document attached below, banker and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford and his attorneys wrote three recent submissions asking to delay the unsealing of the affidavits, writing it would cause “‘little to no prejudice’ to the Media.”

Judge James Power disagreed with that statement, writing “As the Media has contended, the crux of this case is access to the documents, and so further delay in unsealing the documents is effectively a ruling in favor of the Implicated Individual.” The documents will only be released after Sanford and his attorneys decide whether to appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court.

This comes after Sanford’s attorney Marty Jackley said in May 2022, “Mr. Sanford appreciates the public acknowledgment by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office that the DCI has concluded its investigation and they have found no prosecutable crime.” Jackley later announced he would no longer be representing Sanford.

The Motions to Unseal Affidavits can be read below.

