Judge: Documents in Sanford child porn case should be made public

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The judge denied T. Denny Sanford and his attorney’s letters to keep the documents from the child pornography case sealed from the public.

According to the motions document attached below, banker and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford and his attorneys wrote three recent submissions asking to delay the unsealing of the affidavits, writing it would cause “‘little to no prejudice’ to the Media.”

Judge James Power disagreed with that statement, writing “As the Media has contended, the crux of this case is access to the documents, and so further delay in unsealing the documents is effectively a ruling in favor of the Implicated Individual.” The documents will only be released after Sanford and his attorneys decide whether to appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court.

This comes after Sanford’s attorney Marty Jackley said in May 2022, “Mr. Sanford appreciates the public acknowledgment by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office that the DCI has concluded its investigation and they have found no prosecutable crime.” Jackley later announced he would no longer be representing Sanford.

The Motions to Unseal Affidavits can be read below.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.